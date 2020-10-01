‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 52: ‘Ms. Marvel,’ Hawkman, ‘The Sandman’ and ‘Firestarter’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on all the hot casting news of late, from the young newcomer tapped to play Ms. Marvel to Aldis Hodge‘s casting as Hawkman in DC’s Black Adam movie, and Oscar Isaac playing The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola. Jeff also discusses his scoops about Zac Efron and Firestarter, and Tom Sturridge and The Sandman.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Barry Jenkins tackling Mufasa’s origin story in a Lion King prequel, David S. Goyer‘s new Batman Unburied podcast, Zendaya‘s new A24 movie, Idris Elba‘s killer lion movie, and of course, the Borat 2 trailer.

Finally, Jeff reviews the Netflix movies Trial of the Chicago 7 and American Murder: The Family Next Door as well as the sweet but slight indie comedy Save Yourselves! before taking a few mailbag questions from fans, including one about Tom Cruise, and another about PVOD.

