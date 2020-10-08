‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 53: ‘The Batman’ Delayed, Doctor Strange and Electro Join ‘Spider-Man 3’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Doctor Strange and Electro joining the cast of Spider-Man 3, as well as the week’s major release date changes, from The Batman, The Flash and Black Adam to Dune, No Time to Die and Jurassic World: Dominion.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Paddy Considine‘s casting in the Game of Thrones prequel, Kiki Layne filling in for Dakota Johnson in Olivia Wilde‘s new movie, Guy Ritchie‘s The Gentlemen TV series, the gender-flipped remake of She’s All That, and the COVID-related cancellations of GLOW and On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

Finally, Jeff reviews the trailers for Mank, Fatman, The Witches and Half Brothers and offers his thoughts on Adam Sandler‘s new Netflix movie Hubie Halloween, Sofia Coppola‘s father-daughter comedy On the Rocks starring Bill Murray, Jim Carrey‘s turn as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live, and the endurance-themed documentary The Standard before taking a few mailbag questions from fans, including one about Sean Penn, and another about Jason Momoa‘s Frosty the Snowman movie.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form above, and in audio form below. You can also find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.