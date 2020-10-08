Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Paddy Considine‘s casting in theGame of Thrones prequel, Kiki Layne filling in for Dakota Johnson in Olivia Wilde‘s new movie, Guy Ritchie‘s The Gentlemen TV series, the gender-flipped remake of She’s All That, and the COVID-related cancellations of GLOW and On Becoming a God in Central Florida.
Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form above, and in audio form below. You can also find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.