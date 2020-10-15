‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 54: ‘Furiosa’ Found, ‘Cleopatra’ Gets Its Gal, ‘Rebecca’ Review

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on the casting for the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa now that it’s official, as well as a pair of reunions, with wonder women Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins working on a Cleopatra movie, and Gladiator duo Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix putting together a Napoleon movie.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about the jaw-dropping cast of Adam McKay‘s Netflix movie Don’t Look Up, which now includes Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, plus Paramount’s decision to sell Coming 2 America to Amazon, and Showtime’s decision to bring back Dexter for a 10-episode limited series.

Finally, Jeff reviews the trailers for Hillbilly Elegy, Uncle Frank and Jungleland and offers his thoughts on the new Netflix movies Rebecca and The Boys in the Band, as well as Blumhouse’s The Lie, before taking a few mailbag questions from fans, including one about Daniel Craig, and another about James Mangold‘s cop movie The Force.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form above, and in audio form below. You can also find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.