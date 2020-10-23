‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 55: ‘Borat 2’ Review, Jared Leto’s Joker Returns, and R.I.P. Quibi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Borat 2, the return of Jared Leto‘s Joker, and the demise of Quibi, the short-lived short-form streaming series we hardly knew.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Universal’s decision to wrap up the Fast & Furious franchise and the latest on the studio’s adaptation of Wicked, plus casting news on Doctor Strange 2 and Bradley Cooper‘s Maestro and the latest space series to enter the black hole of cancellation.

Finally, Jeff reviews the Amazon dramas Sound of Metal starring Riz Ahmed and Uncle Frank starring Paul Bettany, as well as the midnight movie Shadow in the Cloud, Showtime’s John Belushi documentary and Hulu’s short mockumentary John Bronco starring Walton Goggins. Jeff ran out of time before he could take mailbag questions this week, but he’ll be sure to devote more time to that segment next week.

