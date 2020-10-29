‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 56: ‘No Time to Die’ Rumors, Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight,’ ‘Minari’ Review

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on the No Time to Die streaming rumors, Oscar Isaac taking on Marvel’s Moon Knight, and the latest developments regarding Zack Snyder’s Justice League, including Ray Fisher‘s heated Forbes interview.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Adam Sandler‘s new Netflix movie from the director of Chernobyl, Kenya Barris‘ Richard Pryor biopic, Simon Kinberg‘s Battlestar Galactica movie, the Season 3 renewals of Ted Lasso and Narcos: Mexico, and Amazon’s $80 million deal for Borat 2, as well as the streamer’s new slate of Welcome to the Blumhouse titles.

Finally, Jeff reviews the A24 drama Minari starring Steven Yeun, Gillian Jacobs‘ new horror movie Come Play, the Romanian documentary Collective, and Showtime’s limited series about The Comedy Store, as well as new trailers for The Midnight Sky, Songbird, The Killing of Two Lovers and the David Bowie movie Stardust, before taking mailbag questions from fans.

