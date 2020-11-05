‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 57: Jordan Peele’s New Remake, Tom Hardy’s Vietnam Movie, R.I.P. Sean Connery

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Jordan Peele‘s remake of The People Under the Stairs and Tom Hardy‘s new Vietnam movie The Things They Carried before paying tribute to Sean Connery.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Zac Efron‘s new Australian thriller, Ethan and Maya Hawke teaming on a Beatlemania movie, the backlash to The Witches from the disability community, the Harry Styles movie that was forced to shut down due to the coronavirus, and the strangely welcome Orphan prequel.

Finally, Jeff reviews the Diane Lane-Kevin Costner thriller Let Him Go and Blumhouse’s latest slasher movie Freaky starring Vince Vaughn before taking mailbag questions from fans, including one about the likelihood of a Johnny Depp comeback.

