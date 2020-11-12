‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 58: David Fincher’s ‘Mank’ Disappoints, as Does ‘Hillbilly Elegy’

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider reviews David Fincher‘s Mank and Ron Howard‘s Hillbilly Elegy, and explains why he thinks the critical community has been a bit off in their assessments of both films.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Mads Mikkelsen stepping in to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3, Dwayne Johnson‘s ill-advised reboot of The Scorpion King, Seth Rogen‘s ode to ’80s slasher movies Video Nasty, and Michael Bay‘s new movie Ambulance starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Finally, Jeff weighs in on all the hurdles facing movie theaters these days and who should “replace” the late, great Alex Trebek as the host of Jeopardy before weighing in on the wildly different trailers for Assassins and Wild Mountain Thyme and taking a couple mailbag questions from fans, including one about the imminent return of Collider FYC.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form above, and in audio form below. You can also find Jeff’s podcast on Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.