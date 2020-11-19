On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider reviews The New Mutants and discusses Wonder Woman 1984's bold move to HBO Max, as well as what it means for the future of movie theaters.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Judd Apatow's pandemic-themed Netflix comedy, Spike Lee's movie musical about Viagra, Angelina Jolie's war photographer biopic, Jon M. Chu's Lilo and Stitch movie, Jeff Fowler's new Pink Panther movie, and Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr. coming on to direct the next Transformers movie.

Finally, Jeff weighs in the Sarah Paulson thriller Run, the fight movies Jungleland and Embattled, Josh Duhamel's comedy Buddy Games, and why Disney's college football movie Safety was the best trailer he saw all week before taking a couple mailbag questions from fans, including one about the latest Scream movie.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form below. You can also find Jeff's podcast on Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either 'Sneider Cut' or 'Collider Weekly,' the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.

