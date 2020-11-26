Happy Thanksgiving! On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Deadpool 3, the new Predator movie from Dan Trachtenberg, and Lukas Gage's viral video featuring director Tristram Shapeero.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about a ton of Netflix news, from Jay-Z's new Get Out-esque thriller Forty Acres and Anthony Mackie's new action thriller The Ogun to the casts of The Adam Project and Season 4 of Stranger Things, as well as the imminent loss of The Office.

Finally, Jeff weighs in the trailers for Little Fish, Our Friend, HBO's Tiger Woods documentary and the Tom & Jerry movie as well as Lady Gaga's casting in Bullet Train and Channing Tatum's new monster movie before taking a couple mailbag questions from fans, including one about Joaquin Phoenix working with Ari Aster.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form below. You can also find Jeff's podcast on Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either 'Sneider Cut' or 'Collider Weekly,' the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.

