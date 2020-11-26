Jeff also weighs in on the 'Our Friend' trailer and the rumor about Joaquin Phoenix working with Ari Aster.

Happy Thanksgiving! On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Deadpool 3, the new Predator movie from Dan Trachtenberg, and Lukas Gage's viral video featuring director Tristram Shapeero.

'Deadpool 3' Taps 'Bob's Burgers' Writers Molyneux Sisters to Pen Marvel Sequel The Merc with a Mouth gets a new writing duo as the franchise heads fully under the Marvel umbrella.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about a ton of Netflix news, from Jay-Z's new Get Out-esque thriller Forty Acres and Anthony Mackie's new action thriller The Ogun to the casts of The Adam Project and Season 4 of Stranger Things, as well as the imminent loss of The Office.

Finally, Jeff weighs in the trailers for Little Fish, Our Friend, HBO's Tiger Woods documentary and the Tom & Jerry movie as well as Lady Gaga's casting in Bullet Train and Channing Tatum's new monster movie before taking a couple mailbag questions from fans, including one about Joaquin Phoenix working with Ari Aster.

