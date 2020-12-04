On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on WB's decision to send its entire 2021 slate to HBO Max, his favorite performances in David Fincher movies, and Amazon's somewhat inevitable cancellation of Utopia after just one season.

Elsewhere, Jeff extends a heartfelt congratulations to Elliot Page on their transition, and discusses the finales of both Fargo Season 4 and HBO's The Undoing, as well as Dave Chappelle's "Unforgiven" video.

Finally, Jeff weighs in on Hulu's holiday movie Happiest Season, Melissa McCarthy's new comedy Superintelligence and Janelle Monáe's thriller Antebellum as well as the Netflix movies His House and Mosul before taking a couple mailbag questions from fans, including one about dreaded "scheduling issues."

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form below. You can also find Jeff's podcast on Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either 'Sneider Cut' or 'Collider Weekly,' the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.

ducktales-feature-image
Yes, ‘DuckTales’ is Really Done (Updated: Now Confirmed By Disney)

Life is like a hurricane.
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1353 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider