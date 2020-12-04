Jeff also congratulates Elliot Page on their transition and weighs in on the finales of both 'Fargo' and 'The Undoing.'

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on WB's decision to send its entire 2021 slate to HBO Max, his favorite performances in David Fincher movies, and Amazon's somewhat inevitable cancellation of Utopia after just one season.

'Dune', 'Matrix 4', and Other 2021 Warner Bros. Movies to Hit HBO Max and Theaters Simultaneously All of WB's 2021 slate will be released on HBO Max at the same time as they hit theaters — but with one major catch.

Elsewhere, Jeff extends a heartfelt congratulations to Elliot Page on their transition, and discusses the finales of both Fargo Season 4 and HBO's The Undoing, as well as Dave Chappelle's "Unforgiven" video.

Finally, Jeff weighs in on Hulu's holiday movie Happiest Season, Melissa McCarthy's new comedy Superintelligence and Janelle Monáe's thriller Antebellum as well as the Netflix movies His House and Mosul before taking a couple mailbag questions from fans, including one about dreaded "scheduling issues."

