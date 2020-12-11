Jeff also weighs in on 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,' Disney's 'Mulan,' Jessica Chastain's 'Ava' and 'The Killing of Two Lovers.'

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider delves deeper into AT&T's decision to send WB's entire 2021 slate to HBO Max and addresses Christopher Nolan's scathing thoughts surrounding the move.

Elsewhere, Jeff weighs in on all the Spider-Man 3 news, Oscar Isaac's Metal Gear Solid movie, Ben Affleck re-teaming with George Clooney, new projects starring Chris Pratt and Daisy Ridley, and Steven Soderbergh producing the Oscars.

Finally, Jeff reviews Ma Rainey's Black Bottom on Netflix, Disney's live-action Mulan, Jessica Chastain's action-thriller Ava and the gripping indie The Killing of Two Lovers as well as the trailers for Nobody, American Skin and Shadow in the Cloud before taking a few mailbag questions from fans, including one about the fate of Johnny Depp's floundering career.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form below. You can also find Jeff's podcast by subscribing to Collider Weekly wherever you get your podcasts.

