On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider delves deeper into AT&T's decision to send WB's entire 2021 slate to HBO Max and addresses Christopher Nolan's scathing thoughts surrounding the move.

Elsewhere, Jeff weighs in on all the Spider-Man 3 news, Oscar Isaac's Metal Gear Solid movie, Ben Affleck re-teaming with George Clooney, new projects starring Chris Pratt and Daisy Ridley, and Steven Soderbergh producing the Oscars.

Finally, Jeff reviews Ma Rainey's Black Bottom on Netflix, Disney's live-action Mulan, Jessica Chastain's action-thriller Ava and the gripping indie The Killing of Two Lovers as well as the trailers for Nobody, American Skin and Shadow in the Cloud before taking a few mailbag questions from fans, including one about the fate of Johnny Depp's floundering career.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form below. You can also find Jeff's podcast by subscribing to Collider Weekly wherever you get your podcasts. Simply click the 'subscribe' button on the embedded player below. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.

Jon-Watts-social-featured
‘Fantastic Four’ Film Heading to MCU from ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Director Jon Watts

At long last Doctor Doom is coming to the MCU.
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1378 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider