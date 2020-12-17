On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider recaps a whirlwind Disney Investor Day that saw multiple Star Wars and Marvel shows and movies announced along with the director of a new Fantastic Four movie.

Elsewhere, Jeff weighs in on Tom Cruise's COVID-19 rant on the set of Mission: Impossible 7, Chris Pine signing on to star in a Dungeons and Dragons movie, Seth MacFarlane's Revenge of the Nerds reboot, Ben Stiller's crime movie The Seven Five and Hulu's limited series about the Pamela Anderson-Tommy Lee sex tape.

Finally, Jeff reviews three of Steve McQueen's Small Axe films, Frances McDormand's latest Oscar contender Nomadland, the Bee Gees documentary on HBO, the bonkers ending of Hunter Hunter, Tom Hanks' upcoming Oscar contender News of the World, Gerard Butler's new disaster movie Greenland, Netflix's gut-wrenching drama Pieces of a Woman and the inspirational sports drama Safety on Disney+ along with a bunch of new Marvel trailers before taking a mailbag question about his favorite scoop of all time.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in both audio and video form below. You can also find Jeff's podcast by subscribing to Collider Weekly wherever you get your podcasts. Simply click the 'subscribe' button on the embedded player below. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.

