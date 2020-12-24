Jeff also weighs in on George Clooney's 'The Midnight Sky' and reveals which 'Small Axe' film was his favorite.

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider reviews Wonder Woman 1984 and weighs in on a shocking murder plot involving one of Netflix's Chinese executives, as well as the antiquated HFPA ruling to bar Minari from competing for Best Picture at the Golden Globes.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about David Gordon Green directing a sequel to The Exorcist for Blumhouse, the Russo brothers' new robot movie with Millie Bobby Brown and the latest MGM sale rumors, plus Shia LaBeouf's struggles and how they may have cost him a role in Marvel's X-Men reboot.

Finally, Jeff unveils his hot take regarding the best of Steve McQueen's Small Axe films, and reviews George Clooney's Netflix movie The Midnight Sky, Amazon's crime drama I'm Your Woman, Hilary Swank's erotic thriller Fatale and the trailer for Denzel Washington's serial killer movie The Little Things before taking mailbag questions from fans, including one about who should be cast as the next James Bond.

