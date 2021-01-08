On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider delves into Ray Fisher's latest Twitter controversy as well as the Run Hide Fight distribution saga before offering up his Oscar picks from movies like Sound of Metal and Nomadland.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about the MCU scribe who Kevin Feige tapped to write the new Star Wars movie, WB's puzzling announcement to bring back Patty Jenkins for Wonder Woman 3, Alex Garland's new leading lady, Paramount's latest acquisition, and Clancy Brown's casting as the villain in the upcoming Dexter revival.

Finally, Jeff weighs in on the Malcolm & Marie trailer from "visionary director" Sam Levinson, as well as the trailer for HBO's foreign-language crime series The Investigation before he predicts some of the biggest entertainment stories to watch in 2021, including the fate of MGM, and whether WarnerMedia will reverse its big HBO Max decision.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in both audio and video form below. You can also find Jeff's podcast by subscribing to Collider Extras wherever you get your podcasts. Simply click the 'subscribe' button on the embedded player below. The show tapes on Thursdays, so if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.

