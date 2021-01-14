On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Chris Evans' way-too-soon return to the MCU, the atrocious casting of Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball, and Armie Hammer's kink scandal.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Hollywood's folly in resuming production, WarnerMedia's expensive mistake, Amazon's $200 million deal for a Chris Pratt movie, James Bond's imminent move to the fall, Kevin Hart's new Netflix deal and the streamer's latest true crime docuseries Night Stalker.

Finally, Jeff discusses Darren Aronofsky's A24 movie with Brendan Fraser, Cardi B's Paramount comedy Assisted Living and the Searching sequel as well as the trailers for Clarice, Cherry, I Care a Lot and Breaking News in Yuba County before weighing in on the Best Picture race and the early word regarding Judas and the Black Messiah.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in both audio and video form below. You can also find Jeff's podcast by subscribing to Collider Extras wherever you get your podcasts. The show tapes on Thursdays, so if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.

