On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Chris Evans' way-too-soon return to the MCU, the atrocious casting of Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball, and Armie Hammer's kink scandal.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Hollywood's folly in resuming production, WarnerMedia's expensive mistake, Amazon's $200 million deal for a Chris Pratt movie, James Bond's imminent move to the fall, Kevin Hart's new Netflix deal and the streamer's latest true crime docuseries Night Stalker.

Finally, Jeff discusses Darren Aronofsky's A24 movie with Brendan Fraser, Cardi B's Paramount comedy Assisted Living and the Searching sequel as well as the trailers for Clarice, Cherry, I Care a Lot and Breaking News in Yuba County before weighing in on the Best Picture race and the early word regarding Judas and the Black Messiah.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in both audio and video form below. You can also find Jeff's podcast by subscribing to Collider Extras wherever you get your podcasts. Simply click the 'subscribe' button on the embedded player below. The show tapes on Thursdays, so if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.

Felicity Jones in The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Felicity Jones Says She's Still Eager to Explore the Physicality of Black Cat

Jones also discusses why Augustine Frizzell was the ideal choice to direct 'Last Letter from Your Love.'
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1415 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider