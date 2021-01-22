On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Willy Wonka rumors, Ethan Hawke's casting in Marvel's Moon Knight, and Netflix's decision to bring back Aziz Ansari's acclaimed comedy Master of None.

Elsewhere, Jeff reviews the controversial school shooting movie Run Hide Fight as well as the indie thriller Don't Tell a Soul starring Rainn Wilson, plus he talks about Josh Duhamel replacing Armie Hammer as Jennifer Lopez's hubby in Shotgun Wedding.

Finally, Jeff talks about this year's Oscar race, and reveals his picks for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Animated Feature race, which is expected to feature two Pixar movies this year. Two! Are you more of a Soul fan, or did you prefer Onward? Inquiring minds want to know...

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in both audio and video form below.

