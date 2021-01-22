Jeff also weighs in on the new movies 'Run Hide Fight' and 'Don't Tell a Soul,' plus the return of 'Master of None.'

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Willy Wonka rumors, Ethan Hawke's casting in Marvel's Moon Knight, and Netflix's decision to bring back Aziz Ansari's acclaimed comedy Master of None.

New 'Willy Wonka' Movie Lands Release Date; Major Young Stars Eyed for Role Sources say Warner Bros. has its eye on either Tom Holland or Timothée Chalamet to play the eccentric chocolatier.

Elsewhere, Jeff reviews the controversial school shooting movie Run Hide Fight as well as the indie thriller Don't Tell a Soul starring Rainn Wilson, plus he talks about Josh Duhamel replacing Armie Hammer as Jennifer Lopez's hubby in Shotgun Wedding.

Finally, Jeff talks about this year's Oscar race, and reveals his picks for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Animated Feature race, which is expected to feature two Pixar movies this year. Two! Are you more of a Soul fan, or did you prefer Onward? Inquiring minds want to know...

