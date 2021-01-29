On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Armie Hammer's career crisis, multiple Tomb Raider stories, casting for The Sandman on Netflix, and Jared Leto's new Blumhouse movie with Darren Aronofsky.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Noah Baumbach's big Netflix deal, numbers for the streamer's latest hit show Bridgerton, Timothée Chalamet's cannibal movie, Robert Rodriguez's Spy Kids reboot, Taron Egerton's twisted Apple series, and the first image of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, plus the unfortunate Dennis Harvey-Promising Young Woman saga.

Finally, Jeff reviews The Little Things and HBO's new crime series The Investigation before taking a mailbag question about Martin Scorsese and Hulu's series adaptation of The Devil in the White City.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in both audio and video form below. You can also find Jeff's podcast by subscribing to Collider Extras wherever you get your podcasts. Simply click the 'subscribe' button on the embedded player below. The show tapes on Thursdays (well, except for this week), so if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.

