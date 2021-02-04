Jeff also weighs in on 'Judas and the Black Messiah,' the new CBS series 'Clarice,' and who will win the Super Bowl.

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on this year's Sundance Film Festival, the Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations, and all the GameStop projects in the works around town.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about J.J. Abrams' new Cloverfield movie, Chloe Zhao's sci-fi western take on Dracula, Ryan Coogler's Wakanda series on Disney+ and Jon M. Chu coming on to direct Wicked, plus Michelle Williams' Peggy Lee movie and Paramount's planned Frasier revival.

Finally, Jeff reviews CBS' Silence of the Lambs spinoff Clarice and explains why Apple should release CODA this month to compete in this year's Oscars before taking some mailbag questions, including one that asks for his Super Bowl pick. Spoiler alert: He never bets against Tom Brady in the big game.

