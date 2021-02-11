Jeff and special guest John Rocha also weigh in on Netflix's 'Malcolm & Marie,' Judd Apatow's 'The Bubble' and the death of Christopher Plummer.

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider and special guest John Rocha weigh in on Gina Carano's overdue firing from The Mandalorian, as well that show's star, Pedro Pascal, landing the lead in HBO's The Last of Us.

Elsewhere, Jeff and John talk about the Joss Whedon allegations, Judd Apatow's Netflix comedy The Bubble and how it might have been inspired by Jurassic World: Dominion, Will Smith's new movie with David Leitch, Sandra Bullock joining Brad Pitt in Bullet Train, and movies based on Dungeons and Dragons and the hit video game Borderlands.

Finally, the guys discuss Malcolm & Marie on Netflix, the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's new thriller Old, Tom Brady's latest Super Bowl victory and the passing of Christopher Plummer before taking some mailbag questions, including one that asks about Superman.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in both audio and video form below. You can also find Jeff's podcast by subscribing to Collider Extras wherever you get your podcasts.

