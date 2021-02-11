On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider and special guest John Rocha weigh in on Gina Carano's overdue firing from The Mandalorian, as well that show's star, Pedro Pascal, landing the lead in HBO's The Last of Us.

Elsewhere, Jeff and John talk about the Joss Whedon allegations, Judd Apatow's Netflix comedy The Bubble and how it might have been inspired by Jurassic World: Dominion, Will Smith's new movie with David Leitch, Sandra Bullock joining Brad Pitt in Bullet Train, and movies based on Dungeons and Dragons and the hit video game Borderlands.

Finally, the guys discuss Malcolm & Marie on Netflix, the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's new thriller Old, Tom Brady's latest Super Bowl victory and the passing of Christopher Plummer before taking some mailbag questions, including one that asks about Superman.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in both audio and video form below. You can also find Jeff's podcast by subscribing to Collider Extras wherever you get your podcasts. Simply click the 'subscribe' button on the embedded player below. The show tapes on Thursdays, so if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider, while John can be found online at @TheRochaSays.

randy-watson-coming-2-america-eddie-murphy-social
Exclusive: Win Randy Watson's Sexual Chocolate for Your Valentine by Watching the ‘Coming 2 America’ Comeback Concert Infomercial

Eddie Murphy reprises the Randy Watson character in the sequel.
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1474 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider