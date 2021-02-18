On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on the Face/Off sequel, Jordan Peele's new movie, Donald Glover's big Amazon deal and the surprisingly adult Mortal Kombat trailer.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Jesse Plemons re-teaming with Martin Scorsese, the new villain in Captain Marvel 2, the upcoming animated Gremlins series, a Euro-centric revamp of The Three Musketeers, and why Delroy Lindo may be getting snubbed by awards voters for his performance in Da 5 Bloods.

Finally, Jeff reviews Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Breaking News in Yuba County, the Nicolas Cage movie Willy's Wonderland, the new Netflix release I Care a Lot, and the finale of Showtime's Your Honor before taking some mailbag questions, including one about physical media.

