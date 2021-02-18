On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on the Face/Off sequel, Jordan Peele's new movie, Donald Glover's big Amazon deal and the surprisingly adult Mortal Kombat trailer.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Jesse Plemons re-teaming with Martin Scorsese, the new villain in Captain Marvel 2, the upcoming animated Gremlins series, a Euro-centric revamp of The Three Musketeers, and why Delroy Lindo may be getting snubbed by awards voters for his performance in Da 5 Bloods.

Finally, Jeff reviews Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Breaking News in Yuba County, the Nicolas Cage movie Willy's Wonderland, the new Netflix release I Care a Lot, and the finale of Showtime's Your Honor before taking some mailbag questions, including one about physical media.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in both audio and video form below. The show tapes on Thursdays, so if you have any movie or TV-related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.

