On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on the Spider-Man 3 title and Tom Holland's new movie Cherry, as well Paramount Plus and that Nomadland mailer that made some noise online last week.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about David Fincher's latest Netflix movie, the streamer's new Tom Hardy thriller from Gareth Evans, Ryan Gosling's indie noir The Actor, and new projects from directors Steven Soderbergh, Edgar Wright and Guy Ritchie, plus WB's Blue Beetle helmer and the Ray Donovan movie.

Finally, Jeff reviews a bunch of trailers and new indies such as Silk Road, Rage and Crisis before addressing the senseless shooting of Lady Gaga's assistant and taking a mailbag question about his pandemic viewing habits.

