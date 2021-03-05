On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on J.J. Abrams' new Superman movie, Marvel's X-Men reboot that may or may not be titled The Mutants, the cast of Blue Sky's LGBTQ-themed animated movie Nimona, and the god-awful Golden Globes ceremony.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Disney's live-action Pinocchio movie, Edie Falco's casting as Hillary Clinton in American Crime Story, the meteoric rise of Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, Paramount's new Bob Marley biopic and Gore Verbinski's Netflix movie Sandkings.

Finally, Jeff reviews a bunch of trailers including Zack Snyder's Netflix movie Army of the Dead, the streamer's Tahar Rahim series The Serpent, and Amazon's action movie Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan before addressing the ridiculous nature of TV reporting and taking a few mailbag questions, including one about Liam Neeson.

