Jeff also weighs in on the new Crackle documentary 'After the Murder of Albert Lima' and pays tribute to Yaphet Kotto.

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider reviews Zack Snyder's (new and improved) Justice League as well as the first episode of Marvel's new series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He also weighs in on this week's somewhat inevitable Oscar nominations, and the full-blown Golden Globes crisis surrounding the diversity of the HFPA.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Chris Evans' return to the MCU, despite what you might've read, and Venom 2's new release date, plus the pros and cons of Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan hosting Saturday Night Live, and Ridley Scott's new World War II series.

Finally, Jeff pays tribute to the late Yaphet Kotto before offering his thoughts on Crackle's new documentary After the Murder of Albert Lima, the Netflix documentary Operation Varsity Blues, Apple's mystery audio drama Calls, and the joys of The Last Blockbuster, which is now streaming on Netflix of all places.

