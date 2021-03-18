On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider reviews Zack Snyder's (new and improved) Justice League as well as the first episode of Marvel's new series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He also weighs in on this week's somewhat inevitable Oscar nominations, and the full-blown Golden Globes crisis surrounding the diversity of the HFPA.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Chris Evans' return to the MCU, despite what you might've read, and Venom 2's new release date, plus the pros and cons of Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan hosting Saturday Night Live, and Ridley Scott's new World War II series.

Finally, Jeff pays tribute to the late Yaphet Kotto before offering his thoughts on Crackle's new documentary After the Murder of Albert Lima, the Netflix documentary Operation Varsity Blues, Apple's mystery audio drama Calls, and the joys of The Last Blockbuster, which is now streaming on Netflix of all places.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in audio form below. Subscribe to Jeff's podcast right here, or subscribe to Collider Extras wherever you get your podcasts. You can also simply click the 'subscribe' button on the embedded player below. The show tapes on Thursdays, so if you have any movie or TV-related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on his new private Twitter account at @InSneiderPlus, where the video version of this podcast can be found.

