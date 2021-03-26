On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider interviews The Pole creators Matthew Bass and Theodore Bressman before weighing in on the first trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, the latest Black Widow delay, and Seth Rogen's casting in Steven Spielberg's next movie.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Emerald Fennell writing DC's Zatanna movie, Cary Fukunaga and Chad Stahelski directing some "ghostly" video game adaptations, Matthew McConaughey's return to both HBO and John Grisham, and comic book movie castings like Ron Livingston in The Flash, Helen Mirren in the Shazam! sequel and Pierce Brosnan in Black Adam.

Finally, Jeff pays tribute to the late sitcom stars George Segal (The Goldbergs) and Jessica Walter (Arrested Development) before offering his thoughts Amazon's animated superhero series Invincible, Anthony Hopkins' drama The Father and Bob Odenkirk's action movie Nobody, and answering a mailbag question involving Ryan Coogler.

