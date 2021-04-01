On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on the new star of the Transformers franchise, plus Netflix's splurge on a pair of pricey Knives Out sequels, and Adam Wingard coming aboard the long-gestating ThunderCats movie.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about the exciting casting news on Disney's Obi-Wan series, the franchise potential of Amazon's USPS movie, and the stupidity of holding Comic-Con over Thanksgiving weekend, plus Russell Crowe's casting in Thor: Love and Thunder and Colin Firth's new HBO Max crime series The Staircase.

Finally, Jeff reviews Bad Trip on Netflix and the new Casey Affleck thriller Every Breath You Take as well as trailers for Spiral, Zola, Wrath of Man and The Night House before and answering a few mailbag questions, including one about Brad Pitt's Bullet Train.

The show tapes on Thursdays, so if you have any movie or TV-related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on his new private Twitter account at @InSneiderPlus, where the video version of this podcast can be found.

