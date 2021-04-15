On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on the latest Indiana Jones 5 castings, the doom-and-gloom surrounding the ArcLight Hollywood closure, Kevin Smith's daring NFT, and Scott Rudin's rude awakening courtesy of the Hollywood Reporter.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about ABC's dedication to inclusivity, Vulture's heated review of Amazon's horror anthology Them, and The Daily Beast's expectations of Casey Affleck, plus Ray Fisher's recent Snyder Cut interview and writer Chris Terrio's big Vanity Fair tell-all as well as a slew of casting and development news.

Finally, Jeff reviews Mare of Easttown on HBO and trailers for Fast & Furious 9, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, Timur Bekmambetov's Screenlife thriller Profile, Eric Bana's thriller The Dry, and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

