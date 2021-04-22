On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider interviews Mare of Easttown director Craig Zobel about HBO's murder mystery series before weighing in on the Scott Rudin fallout and the HFPA's growing PR problem, which doesn't look to be going away anytime soon.

Elsewhere, Jeff pays tribute to outgoing Searchlight Pictures heads Nancy Utley and Stephen Gilula before talking about Vin Diesel's Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie, the KISS biopic, Disney's Haunted Mansion reboot, the latest castings on Marvel's Secret Invasion series, and the eye-popping cost of Amazon's Lord of the Rings series.

Finally, Jeff reviews Netflix's space drama Stowaway, Liam Neeson's new thriller The Marksman, and the indie comedy Shiva Baby as well as trailers for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Adam Driver movie Annette before taking a few mailbag questions, including one about Steven Soderbergh's upcoming crime movie No Sudden Move.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in audio form below. Subscribe to Jeff's podcast right here, or subscribe to Collider Extras wherever you get your podcasts.

