Jeff and guest John Rocha also weigh in on the 'West Side Story' trailer, as well as 'In the Heights' and 'Without Remorse.'

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider welcomes his pal John Rocha back to the show. The two Schmoedown rivals weigh in on the Oscars, Marvel's Captain America 4, the new Mortal Kombat movie on HBO Max, and the trailer for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

Elsewhere, Jeff and John discuss Leonardo DiCaprio's English-language remake of Another Round, Vin Diesel's reunion with F8 director F. Gary Gray, Gloria Estefan's casting in the Father of the Bride reboot, Stephen James' new college football movie, and the iTunes Movies buy/purchase lawsuit.

Finally, Jeff reviews Michael B. Jordan's new Amazon movie Without Remorse and John offers his thoughts on the In the Heights movie before they team up to discuss the trailers for Chris Pratt's sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War and Season 3 of Aziz Ansari's Netflix series Master of None.

The show records on Thursdays, so if you have any movie or TV-related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on his new private Twitter account at @InSneiderPlus, where the video version of this podcast can be found whenever there isn't a guest. You can follow John on Twitter at @TheRochaSays.

