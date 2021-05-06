On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on who should direct and star in WB's next Superman movie, Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man 3 denial, Steven Soderbergh's Oscars defense and the new Law & Order series that pivots the NBC franchise away from the police.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Marvel's latest brilliant piece of marketing, Sony's decision to sell its Cinderella movie to Amazon, Tom Hanks' new Apple movie Finch, and Paramount's ambitious plans for its streaming service as well as the studio's reported refusal to properly compensate Emily Blunt and John Krasinski for A Quiet Place Part II.

Finally, Jeff reviews the genre films Initiation and Separation before offering up some anonymous gossip about the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie and discussing the latest trailers for Dexter and the Netflix trio of Halston, Awake and Stranger Things Season 4.

