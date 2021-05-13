On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on NBC's decision not to air the Golden Globes next year, Ellen DeGeneres' decision to step away from her embattled daytime talk show, and the impressive cast Rian Johnson is lining up for Knives Out 2.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Marvel's trouble in China with Eternals and Shang-Chi, Regina King's new comic book movie Bitter Root, Idris Elba's latest WB action movie, Disney's revamped release plan for Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise, and LaKeith Stanfield's antisemitic Clubhouse controversy.

Finally, Jeff reviews Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, the Netflix movies Oxygen and The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Michael Che's new HBO Max series and the indie movie Silo as well as The Forever Purge trailer before taking a bunch of mailbag questions, including one about Warner Bros. boss Toby Emmerich.

