On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on NBC's decision not to air the Golden Globes next year, Ellen DeGeneres' decision to step away from her embattled daytime talk show, and the impressive cast Rian Johnson is lining up for Knives Out 2.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Marvel's trouble in China with Eternals and Shang-Chi, Regina King's new comic book movie Bitter Root, Idris Elba's latest WB action movie, Disney's revamped release plan for Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise, and LaKeith Stanfield's antisemitic Clubhouse controversy.

Finally, Jeff reviews Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, the Netflix movies Oxygen and The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Michael Che's new HBO Max series and the indie movie Silo as well as The Forever Purge trailer before taking a bunch of mailbag questions, including one about Warner Bros. boss Toby Emmerich.

RELATED: 'Faces of Death' Reboot From 'Cam' Filmmakers in the Works at Legendary

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in audio form below. Subscribe to Jeff's podcast right here, or subscribe to Collider Extras wherever you get your podcasts. You can also simply click the 'subscribe' button on the embedded player below. The show records on Thursdays, so if you have any movie or TV-related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on his new private Twitter account at @InSneiderPlus, where the video version of this podcast can be found.

KEEP READING: 'The Sneider Cut' Ep. 82: Black Superman, Andrew Garfield's Denial and Steven Soderbergh's Defense

Share Share Tweet Email

HBO's Watergate Series 'The White House Plumbers' Casts Kiernan Shipka, Ike Barinholtz, and More The limited series is acquiring quite the talented lineup.

Read Next