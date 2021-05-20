On the latest episode ofThe Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneiderweighs in on the merger mania that has gripped Hollywood, from Discovery hooking up with WarnerMedia to Amazon making a $9 billion play for MGM and its lucrative James Bond library.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about the directors of Batgirl, the Cher biopic, the Attack the Block sequel and the new Pet Sematary movie as well as the latest cast additions to Knives Out 2, Hocus Pocus 2, Indiana Jones 5, Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams series on Netflix, and the Green Lantern series on HBO Max.

Finally, Jeff reviews Spiral: From the Book of Saw and Those Who Wish Me Dead as well as trailers for Snake Eyes, Dear Evan Hansen, The Ice Road and Dr. Death before taking a few mailbag questions, including one about Trevor Noah's Born a Crime movie.

