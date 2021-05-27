On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in further on the MGM-Amazon deal and what it may mean for the James Bond franchise as well as hot casting news including Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter, Timothee Chalamet as Willy Wonka, and Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Steven Spielberg's latest young discovery, Mark Ruffalo's casting alongside Emma Stone in Poor Things, Jesse Plemons' new crime series on HBO Max, Showtime's anthology series starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dwayne Johnson's animated DC movie, Lindsay Lohan's Netflix rom-com and the welcome return of Mr. Big.

Finally, Jeff reviews the trailers for Marvel's Eternals, M. Night Shyamalan's new thriller Old, Edgar Wright's psychological thriller Last Night in Soho, Hulu's horror movie False Positive and Chris Pratt's sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War plus the newly-released Disney movie Cruella before taking a few mailbag questions, including one about what theaters can do to save themselves.

