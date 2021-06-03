On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Jonathan Majors' casting opposite Michael B. Jordan in Creed III, Bo Burnham's new Netflix special Inside, and Taylor Swift's new movie with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Danai Gurira reprising her Black Panther role in an upcoming Disney+ series set in Wakanda, Miles Teller replacing Armie Hammer in a streaming series about the making of The Godfather, Neil Gaiman's comments regarding the latest Sandman casting news, and those pesky Wedding Crashers 2 rumors.

Finally, Jeff reviews A Quiet Place Part II and the Mare of Easttown finale as well as new trailers for the Hugh Jackman movie Reminiscence and the punk-infused Sundance comedy Dinner in America before taking a couple of mailbag questions, including one about Netflix and its mountain of debt.

