On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on the Farrelly brothers' plans for Kingpin 2, the exciting new cast of John Wick 4 and New Line's animated Lord of the Rings movie before offering his thoughts on Marvel's Loki TV series.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Anya Taylor-Joy's new movie The Menu, Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan's journalism drama about the New York Times reporters who brought down Harvey Weinstein, Rob Zombie's Munsters movie and the Ted TV series coming to Peacock, as well as casting for the Macgruber series, Mike Myers' new show The Pentaverate, and Paramount's limited series The Offer, which chronicles the making of The Godfather.

Finally, Jeff reviews the Tribeca documentary Dear Mr. Brody, Gina Rodriguez's Netflix movie Awake and Hulu's teen sex comedy Plan B as well as trailers for No Sudden Move, Fear Street, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick... Boom! before taking a couple of mailbag questions, including one about Jeff Nichols and Adam Driver.

