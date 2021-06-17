On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider is joined by frequent guest John Rocha to weigh in on In the Heights, its box office performance, and its colorism controversy, as well as discuss Batman's sexual habits and WB's recent test screening of The Matrix 4.

Elsewhere, Jeff and John talk about the latest Knives Out 2 and John Wick 4 castings, Dakota Johnson's new movie with Sean Penn, Jack Black's pairing with Ice Cube, and the curious case of Clarice, plus an animated scene from the crime classic Heat that made the rounds online this week.

Finally, Jeff reviews the Tribeca movies No Man of God, The Novice, 7 Days and festival standout Catch the Fair One, plus Pixar's Luca and Rose Byrne's new Apple series Physical before he and John weigh in on Hacks on HBO Max and Mandy Patinkin's charming social media videos.

Fair warning, this episode ends rather abruptly due to technical difficulties and John wasn't able to give a proper farewell, so be sure to follow his Outlaw Nation channel on YouTube and his Twitter account, @TheRochaSays. You can also check out his podcasts The Cine-Files, The Top 10 and The Geek Buddies wherever podcasts are found these days.

