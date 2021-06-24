On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider is joined by his former Meet the Movie Press co-host Simon Thompson to discuss Simon's recent heart attack, as well as Steven Spielberg's "big" Netflix deal, Disney's new Snow White and Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix movie about Pop-Tarts.

Elsewhere, Jeff and Simon talk about Scarlett Johansson's Tower of Terror movie, John Boyega's abrupt exit from Jeremy Saulnier's Rebel Ridge, the title of the new Transformers movie, Harrison Ford's shoulder injury on the set of Indiana Jones 5, and the cast of Ari Aster's new movie Disappointment Blvd.

Finally, Simon reviews F9 before he and Jeff discuss the new trailers for The Suicide Squad, CODA, The Harder They Fall, Annette, Joe Bell, Summertime, and Titane before taking a few mailbag questions, including one about the glut of content on Netflix.

