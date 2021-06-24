On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider is joined by his former Meet the Movie Press co-host Simon Thompson to discuss Simon's recent heart attack, as well as Steven Spielberg's "big" Netflix deal, Disney's new Snow White and Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix movie about Pop-Tarts.
Elsewhere, Jeff and Simon talk about Scarlett Johansson's Tower of Terror movie, John Boyega's abrupt exit from Jeremy Saulnier's Rebel Ridge, the title of the new Transformers movie, Harrison Ford's shoulder injury on the set of Indiana Jones 5, and the cast of Ari Aster's new movie Disappointment Blvd.
Finally, Simon reviews F9 before he and Jeff discuss the new trailers for The Suicide Squad, CODA, The Harder They Fall, Annette, Joe Bell, Summertime, and Titane before taking a few mailbag questions, including one about the glut of content on Netflix.
Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in audio form below. Subscribe to Jeff's podcast right here, or subscribe to ColliderExtras wherever you get your podcasts. You can also simply click the 'subscribe' button on the embedded player below. The show records on Thursdays, so if you have any movie or TV-related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on his new private Twitter account at @InSneiderPlus, where the video version of this podcast can normally be found when there is no guest on the show. Follow Simon at @ShowbizSimon on Twitter.
KEEP READING: 'The Sneider Cut' Ep. 88: 'In the Heights' Controversy, Batman's Appetite and 'The Matrix 4' Gossip
The film features the likes of Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, and more.