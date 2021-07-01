Jeff also weighs in on Dwayne Johnson's 'Red One,' Antonio Banderas' new serial killer show, and Ron Perlman's return to the 'Transformers' universe.

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Marvel's Black Widow, a planned biopic of Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland, and new trailers for Halloween Kills and The Sopranos movie The Many Saints of Newark.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Dwayne Johnson's new holiday-themed action-comedy at Amazon, Antonio Banderas' casting in the Italian serial killer series The Monster of Florence, Juno Temple's new TV show, and Ron Perlman's return to the Transformers universe.

Finally, Jeff offers his thoughts on Liam Neeson's new Netflix movie The Ice Road as well as the actor's Unknown series on TNT before taking a couple of mailbag questions, including one about Richard Linklater, and another about Jason Mitchell.

The show records on Thursdays, so if you have any movie or TV-related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on his new private Twitter account at @InSneiderPlus, where the video version of this podcast can be found when there is no guest on the show.

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff.