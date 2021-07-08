On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider reviews the first two Fear Street movies on Netflix before weighing in on the streamer's new Zack Snyder movie Rebel Moon and Ice Cube's war with Warner Bros. over the fate of the Friday franchise.

Elsewhere, Jeff pays tribute to the late Richard Donner and talks about Matthew Vaughn's star-studded new action movie Argylle, Bill Condon's latest musical Guys and Dolls, Peacock's alarming subscriber numbers, and John Boyega's new indie film 892, which comes on the heels of his abrupt departure from Netflix's Rebel Ridge.

Finally, Jeff offers his thoughts on F9, No Sudden Move, The God Committee and the new Peacock series Dr. Death as well as new trailers for Don't Breathe 2, Marvel's What If...?, Disney's Encanto, Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Apple series Mr. Corman, HBO's Scenes From a Marriage, the John David Washington thriller Beckett and the Val Kilmer documentary before taking a few mailbag questions, including one about David O. Russell.

The show records on Thursdays, so if you have any movie or TV-related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on his new private Twitter account at @InSneiderPlus, where the video version of this podcast can be found when there is no guest on the show.

