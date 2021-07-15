On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Star Trek's new director Matt Shakman, Robert Downey Jr.'s new HBO series The Sympathizer, and Zac Efron's agency move to WME from CAA.
Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Henry Cavill's latest Project, James Gandolfini's $4 million offer to star in The Office, Idris Elba's long-gestating Luther movie, Joseph Kosinski's Chariot movie, the odd choice of Cedric the Entertainer as Emmys host, and the latest HFPA headache, plus where he thinks the Fear Street franchise should go next.
Finally, Jeff offers his thoughts on The Tomorrow War, Pig, Joe Bell, Nine Days, Werewolves Within, Gunpowder Milkshake and Fear Street Part Three - 1666 as well as the stunning trailers for Cryptozoo, Flee and Blue Bayou before taking a few mailbag questions, including one about the Black Superman movie and another about the high-priced paywall on Disney Plus.
