On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on M. Night Shyamalan's new thriller Old, Marvel's new Blade director, Leslie Grace's casting as Batgirl, and Spike Lee's gaffe at Cannes, where Julia Ducournau's nightmarish Titane took home the top prize.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about the latest casting news on Black Panther 2 and Indiana Jones 5, Charlize Theron's new HBO Max series with Andy Muschietti, Black Widow's performance on Disney+, Netflix's fascinating Slackgate, and the title of Jordan Peele's new movie.

Finally, Jeff offers his thoughts on Space Jam: A New Legacy and the Val Kilmer documentary as well as trailers for Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, James Wan's Malignant, Neill Blomkamp's Demonic and John Cena's Hulu comedy Vacation Friends before taking a few mailbag questions, including one about Dune and another about the future of Paramount+ programming.

