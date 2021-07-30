On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider wishes Bob Odenkirk a speedy recovery before weighing in on Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney, Blumhouse's mega-deal for a new Exorcist trilogy, David Ayer's Suicide Squad crusade, and Michael B. Jordan's Black Superman series for HBO Max.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about the latest casting news on DC's Batgirl movie and Disney's Haunted Mansion, plus Regé-Jean Page's casting in The Saint, Dan Trachtenberg's new Waterworld TV series, Sean Penn's strong stance on COVID-19 vaccinations, a new Eddie Murphy documentary, and the book that inspired Brad Pitt's Bullet Train.

Finally, Jeff reviews Disney's Jungle Cruise, Matt Damon's new movie Stillwater and David Lowery's The Green Knight as well as trailers for King Richard, Penn's Flag Day, A24's thriller Lamb, the Dexter revival, and the Chucky TV show before offering up his very early predictions for Best Picture.

