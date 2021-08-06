On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider reviews James Gunn's latest comic book movie The Suicide Squad before chronicling the fallout from Scarlett Johansson's ongoing feud with Disney and lamenting Mike Richards' decision to hire himself as the new host of Jeopardy!

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Apple's $200 million deal for Matthew Vaughn's star-studded spy movie Argylle, Universal's new monster movie starring Nicholas Hoult, Netflix's reported reaction to a sexually explicit cut of Andrew Dominik's Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde, Viacom's hefty investment in the creators of South Park, Reese Witherspoon's billion-dollar deal for her production company Hello Sunshine, and a possible Jungle Cruise sequel.

Finally, Jeff reviews Joseph Gordon-Levitt's new Apple series Mr. Corman and trailers for Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, Adam McKay's Don't Look Up, FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story, Netflix's teen movie He's All That, Camila Cabello's Cinderella movie and the genre film Coming Home in the Dark before taking answering a couple of mailbag questions about upcoming releases and their box office prospects.

