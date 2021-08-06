On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider reviews James Gunn's latest comic book movie The Suicide Squad before chronicling the fallout from Scarlett Johansson's ongoing feud with Disney and lamenting Mike Richards' decision to hire himself as the new host of Jeopardy!

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Apple's $200 million deal for Matthew Vaughn's star-studded spy movie Argylle, Universal's new monster movie starring Nicholas Hoult, Netflix's reported reaction to a sexually explicit cut of Andrew Dominik's Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde, Viacom's hefty investment in the creators of South Park, Reese Witherspoon's billion-dollar deal for her production company Hello Sunshine, and a possible Jungle Cruise sequel.

Finally, Jeff reviews Joseph Gordon-Levitt's new Apple series Mr. Corman and trailers for Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, Adam McKay's Don't Look Up, FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story, Netflix's teen movie He's All That, Camila Cabello's Cinderella movie and the genre film Coming Home in the Dark before taking answering a couple of mailbag questions about upcoming releases and their box office prospects.

lebron-james-sydney-freeland-split-social

RELATED: LeBron James to Produce Native American Basketball Movie 'Rez Ball' for Netflix

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in audio form below. Subscribe to Jeff's podcast right here, or subscribe to ColliderExtras wherever you get your podcasts. You can also simply click the 'subscribe' button on the embedded player below. The show records on Thursdays, so if you have any movie or TV-related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on his new private Twitter account at @InSneiderPlus, where the video version of this podcast can be found when there is no guest on the show.

KEEP READING: 'The Sneider Cut' Ep. 94: ScarJo Sues Disney, 'Jungle Cruise' Review, Early Best Picture Predictions

free-guy-jodie-comer-ryan-reynolds-social-featured
‘Free Guy’ Is the Most Pleasant Surprise of the Year | Review

Shawn Levy’s cheerful action-comedy has welcome depths beneath its colorful, gamified exterior.

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1841 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider