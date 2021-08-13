On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on The Suicide Squad's disappointing box office haul and WB's commitment to a 45-day theatrical window next year, as well as the latest delay of Venom 2 and Gina Carano's new revenge movie.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Idris Elba's casting as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Jennifer Lawrence playing super-agent Sue Mengers in an overpriced biopic, Emily Blunt re-teaming with Dwayne Johnson on a Pinkerton detective movie, HBO's Season 2 renewal of The White Lotus, the latest addition to Wes Anderson's new movie, and the casting of Gomez and Morticia Addams in Tim Burton's upcoming Netflix series Wednesday.

Finally, Jeff offers an update on Bullet Train and reviews trailers for FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story, Mike Flanagan's new Netflix series Midnight Mass, Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho, Michael Keaton's 9/11 drama Worth, and the Sundance thriller Wild Indian before answering a couple of mailbag questions, including one about the public's current viewing habits and another about Christopher Nolan's future at Warner Bros.

candyman-yahya-abdul-mateen-2-social

RELATED: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to Star in Crime Movie 'By All' About Community Justice in a World Without Cops

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in audio form below. Subscribe to Jeff's podcast right here, or subscribe to ColliderExtras wherever you get your podcasts. You can also simply click the 'subscribe' button on the embedded player below. The show records on Thursdays, so if you have any movie or TV-related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on his new private Twitter account at @InSneiderPlus, where the video version of this podcast can be found when there is no guest on the show.

KEEP READING: 'The Sneider Cut' Ep. 95: 'The Suicide Squad' Review, 'Jeopardy's New Host and That Early 'Blonde' Buzz

bullet-train-sandra-bullock-lady-gaga-split
'Bullet Train' Update: Sandra Bullock Replaced Lady Gaga as Brad Pitt's Handler in Action Movie

Lady Gaga was nearing a deal to play Maria Beetle but had to pull out due to 'House of Gucci.'

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1859 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider