On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on The Suicide Squad's disappointing box office haul and WB's commitment to a 45-day theatrical window next year, as well as the latest delay of Venom 2 and Gina Carano's new revenge movie.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Idris Elba's casting as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Jennifer Lawrence playing super-agent Sue Mengers in an overpriced biopic, Emily Blunt re-teaming with Dwayne Johnson on a Pinkerton detective movie, HBO's Season 2 renewal of The White Lotus, the latest addition to Wes Anderson's new movie, and the casting of Gomez and Morticia Addams in Tim Burton's upcoming Netflix series Wednesday.

Finally, Jeff offers an update on Bullet Train and reviews trailers for FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story, Mike Flanagan's new Netflix series Midnight Mass, Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho, Michael Keaton's 9/11 drama Worth, and the Sundance thriller Wild Indian before answering a couple of mailbag questions, including one about the public's current viewing habits and another about Christopher Nolan's future at Warner Bros.

The show records on Thursdays, so if you have any movie or TV-related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on his new private Twitter account at @InSneiderPlus, where the video version of this podcast can be found when there is no guest on the show.

