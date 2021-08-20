On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider offers a brief reaction to Marvel's Shang-Chi and weighs in on Captain America 4 starring Anthony Mackie, as well as Emma Stone's lucrative deal with Disney for Cruella 2.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Hollywood's top star salaries in both film and television, as recently revealed by Variety, plus Jennifer Lawrence's Sue Mengers movie at Apple, Mark Wahlberg's new Netflix comedy with Kevin Hart, Amazon's $100 million deal for Hotel Transylvania 4, David Yates' opioid movie for Sony, and Billy Eichner's love interest in Bros, as well as a double shot of exciting news about Scarlett Johansson.

Finally, Jeff reviews Don't Breathe 2, Neill Blomkamp's Demonic, Riz Ahmed's Mogul Mowgli, and John David Washington's new Netflix movie Beckett as well as the trailers for Small Engine Repair, Marvel's Eternals, and the AMC series 61st Street before taking a handful of mailbag questions, including one about Dwayne Johnson's compensation package for Jungle Cruise and another about the very different box office coverage granted to The Suicide Squad and Free Guy.

The show records on Thursdays, so if you have any movie or TV-related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on his new private Twitter account at @InSneiderPlus, where the video version of this podcast can be found when there is no guest on the show.

