Apple TV+ is ready to bring the fun this summer, with a complete slate of programming related to the Peanuts franchise for the whole family. Starting this June and all the way until next year, the platform is preparing a variety of series and specials with Snoopy at the forefront of the screen, according to ComicBook. Almost a decade after The Peanuts Movie was a wholesome success on the big screen, the characters created by Charles M. Schulz are ready to come back in a big way, making their mark on television after a theatrical sequel didn't enter development after the release of the first film.

The first project featured on the summer program is The Snoopy Show, coming back for a third season of lovely fun with everyone's favorite beagle, and his best friend, Woodstock. As with the previous two installments, each episode of the season will consist of three seven-minute-long shorts stitched together, providing short stories for the youngest members of the audience. The second season of the show was released in two different blocks, but it remains to be seen what strategy the studio will use when the third season premieres on June 9, marking the beginning of the slate.

The next project ready to make a statement this summer will be a short titled Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, which will debut on the platform on August 18. The short chapter will follow Marcie, an introvert who loves her solitude but also enjoys helping her friends. Eventually, the protagonist will be chosen as class president after the advice she provides to he friends turns out to be extremely useful. The problem with that is that she never actually wanted the role, due to the amount of attention it brings to her. It will be up to her friends to make her feel more comfortable after she helped them because of how much she cares about them.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: Where to Watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'

Snoopy is Headlining a New Show

While there's still plenty of fun to be had over the course of this summer, Apple TV+ is already preparing for next year, when Camp Snoopy will be shared with the audience. There's not a lot of available information regarding the project, other than the fact that Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts will try to earn their performance badges in the Great Outdoors. The wholesome narratives that long-time fans have come to expect from these characters can be expected in the new show, which will continue the legacy Peanuts has created in the heart of anyone who watches for decades.

The third season of The Snoopy Show premieres on June 9: