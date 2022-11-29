Following the trend of adapting best-selling novels for on-screen consumption, Netflix has dropped a teaser trailer for its new Spanish crime thriller series, The Snow Girl. Based on the work of Javier Castillo, the series is set in 2010 Malaga as the city celebrates the Three Wise Men parade. Despite it being the most beautiful time of the year with the festivities, the Martin family is left with a bitter reality when their little daughter, Amaya goes missing among the multitude of people.

The teaser begins with questions being asked, “How long until we find her?”, “Why are they doing this to us?” as the search is on for the missing Amaya. The available clues seem thin as a voice is heard asking “But you have clues, right? The tape, the room.” While the search for the child continues under the constant screams of “Amaya!”, there seems to be little hope and the parents are faced with the disconcerting reality that their daughter might actually be dead.

But sometimes, all it takes is a bit more determination to continue the search. While law enforcement, led by Inspector Millán (Aixa Villagrán), might be inclined to give up the search for Amaya, rookie journalist Miren (Milena Smit) is not of a similar disposition. Despite the fact that this search will reopen the door to past demons, Miren is stoutly determined to proceed. While hope might fade with those around her, and even with the family as well, Miren will continue her search for Amaya because "someone should keep looking for Amaya."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Best 'Tumblr Girl' Trope Movies On Netflix

The Snow Girl is will release with six episodes when it debut. The first season is directed by David Ulloa and Laura Alvea with the pair directing four and two episodes respectively. The screenplay for the series is written by the author Castillo alongside Jesús Mesas Silva and Javier Andrés Roig. Alberto Félez, José Antonio Félez, and Cristina Sutherland serve as executive producers on the series with David Omedes on cinematography.

The six-episode thriller series is produced by Atípica Films. The cast for the series besides Smit and Villagrán includes Jose Coronado, Tristán Ulloa, Loreto Mauleón, Julián Villagrán, Raúl Prieto, Cecilia Freire, and Cristian López among others.

The Snow Girl will premiere on Netflix on January 27, 2023. You can watch the teaser and read the series synopsis below: