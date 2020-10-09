Joe Manganiello Can’t Talk About the Snyder Cut, But Hopes His Full Deathstroke Scene Is Restored

“I knew you were gonna ask me this, man. I knew it.” Our own Steve Weintraub was chatting with Joe Manganiello, star of deconstructive superhero thriller Archenemy and, well, when you’re talking with someone who’s involved with Zack Snyder’s Justice League, aka The Snyder Cut, you have to ask them about Zack Snyder’s Justice League, aka The Snyder Cut. The new HBO Max remix and Zack Snyder reauthentication of the boondoggle that was Justice League brings out a lot of emotions and questions in people. Or, as Manganiello says of fan reactions, “They’re gonna go crazy, and they’re gonna come back at me with whatever I say.” So what can Manganiello say?

Well… not much. When asked if he’s in any way a part of additional photography on the Snyder Cut, he simply responded, “If I was a part of it, that wouldn’t be my place to announce that. That would be Zack’s place. So, whether or not that’s happening, that is an answer that is below my NDA level, or whatever you wanna call it.” Here, Adam Egypt Mortimer, the writer and director of Archenemy, jumps in like the good showman he is to pitch: “Can we just lie and say that Deathstroke appears in Archenemy so that 10 million more people see it?”

Ultimately, Manganiello talked about one scene he hopes is restored to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, that was originally cut when Ben Affleck‘s solo Batman film was cancelled: “On my social media, I talked about [how] there was an original end credits sequence that was altered for the release of Justice League. Once Batman was cancelled, they altered that scene. So, here you go, but I wrote about that on my social media. There’s an original scene that will be restored to what it was originally.”

Check out Manganiello’s full comments below. Be on the lookout for our full Archenemy (starring Deathstroke) interview with Manganiello and Mortimer very soon. For more on all things Snyder Cut, here’s Henry Cavill being a lot more cavalier with us.