The Snyder Cut Planning Reshoots with Original Cast After All

The honest-to-goodness actual Snyder Cut — sorry, Zack Snyder’s Justice League — flew at all of us, fast and furious. But one sticking point stayed consistent throughout the social media movement: Snyder’s vision was ready to go before Joss Whedon came in late in the film’s production period, a snuffing out of a singular auteur’s planned and prepared (and very serious) take on the material. Do we need to spend $20 million on post-production efforts to make the four-hour miniseries work? Sure — but the footage is all there, ready to go! Except…

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder is indeed preparing reshoots of new material for his new Justice League, including returning performers Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, and somewhat controversially, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, who is currently embroiled in a battle with Warner Bros. over alleged Whedon misconduct on the reshoots (Jason Momoa as Aquaman, the only Justice League star to publicly support Fisher thus far, is not included in these announced reshoots).

The shoot, which will take place in October, will last for a week at the most, meaning it seems as though Snyder doesn’t need a ton of new footage to complete the miniseries take on Justice League (and I have to imagine much of it will be produced in segmented green-screen-addled pods, given the COVID of it all). But it does show definitively that Snyder’s cut wasn’t completely ready to go after some post-production budget-boosting. We’ll be getting brand new footage of Affleck, Gadot, Cavill, and Fisher performing these roles — and we’ll see how it all cuts together.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League comes to HBO Max in 2021. For more on the much-discussed alternate version, here’s a Darkseid-load of images.