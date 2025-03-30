The Social Network is a fictionalized account of the founding of Facebook. The movie is based on the 2009 book The Accidental Billionaires by Ben Mezrich. The Social Network focuses on Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) specifically, and chronicles his life as a college student at Harvard University where he and his friends created Facebook. The movie also highlights the legal troubles that were a crucial part of Facebook's massive growth.

While The Social Network is mainly a character study on Mark Zuckerberg, there are several other characters in the movie who stand out. Some characters, like Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield), are sympathetic because they put so much effort into building Facebook up only to have their efforts minimized or destroyed. Other characters, like Erica Albright (Rooney Mara), spotlight the fact that Zuckerberg was never anything more or less than an ordinary man.