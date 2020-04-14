The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 254 – ‘The Social Network’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about The Social Network. We talk about why the film has remained relevant over the past 10 years, the unique creative marriage between director David Fincher and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, what the film has to say about our world and how power structures have changed, why the film lost at the Oscars to The King’s Speech, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

